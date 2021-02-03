Why you shouldn’t forget to rebalance your emergency fund periodically

So, when you rebalance your emergency fund, one of the most important things that you should keep in mind is - where to park your money. Experts generally suggest that you should try to keep your emergency funds liquid, that is, you can either put them in a savings bank account or ultra-short-term funds so that you are always in a position to cover unexpected expenses. This way you will be able to withdraw the money when you need it and without any delay. Also, make sure to check that you are not charged with any pre-withdrawal penalties because this can reduce your returns on investment at the time of withdrawing money.

