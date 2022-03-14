Why you shouldn’t look at short-term returns of mutual funds

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Investors should keep in mind that fund managers themselves take active bets in buying and selling stocks. Therefore, it can be bad for investors to take active bets on mutual funds after looking at the short-term returns of the schemes
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Many new investors are so attracted by today’s high returns over the short term that they carry out their investment decisions based on these recent returns. They have probably forgotten or are not aware that a fund needs to go through a few cycles to have an estimate on its performance.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Many new investors are so attracted by today’s high returns over the short term that they carry out their investment decisions based on these recent returns. They have probably forgotten or are not aware that a fund needs to go through a few cycles to have an estimate on its performance.
A fund’s performance is expressed as a percentage over a number of different time periods, such as one month, three months, six months, one year, three years, five years, 10 years and since the fund’s inception.
A fund’s performance is expressed as a percentage over a number of different time periods, such as one month, three months, six months, one year, three years, five years, 10 years and since the fund’s inception.
Experts believe that the past performance of a fund is very important and gives a bird's eye view of how the fund has been doing in different market cycles.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
But what should be the minimum average time period one should go by while assessing a scheme?
“Investors should give at least five years’ timeframe to a pure equity fund to have a look at how the fund is performing, whether it is living up to the mandate or not. If it's a value-oriented fund, of course, you are not going to expect returns in the short term. Value is a very cyclical strategy that is going to give you returns over a longer period of time," said Rushabh Desai, founder of Rupee With Rushabh Investment Services.
There may be certain tactical bets for short-term periods, for example, sectoral or thematic, but investors should be aware of when to get in and when to get out of a scheme.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
If a scheme doesn’t have a track record of five years, investors can look at the fund house and invest if they trust the fund manager. “For new themes or strategies, the advice is to first see how the fund is performing and let it establish a track record before investing," said Desai.
Investors should keep in mind that fund managers themselves take active bets in buying and selling stocks. Therefore, it can be bad for investors to take active bets on mutual funds after looking at the short-term returns of the schemes.
Index funds, however, can be outliers in this scenario, as stocks in these funds remain constant for some time and are rebalanced every quarter.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Tax is another factor to consider if you are churning your funds based on short-term returns. If units are sold before one year, equity funds are taxed at the rate of 15% plus 4% cess. Long-term capital gains tax in equity funds is 10% + 4% cess provided the gain in a financial year is over ₹1 lakh. Long-term capital gains up to ₹1 lakh are tax-free.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!