Why you shouldn’t look at short-term returns of mutual funds

“Investors should give at least five years’ timeframe to a pure equity fund to have a look at how the fund is performing, whether it is living up to the mandate or not. If it's a value-oriented fund, of course, you are not going to expect returns in the short term. Value is a very cyclical strategy that is going to give you returns over a longer period of time," said Rushabh Desai, founder of Rupee With Rushabh Investment Services.