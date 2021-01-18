Why you shouldn’t rely just on EPF for building retirement corpus

If you are a salaried person, you would be contributing a part of your salary as a mandatory contribution towards employees provident fund (EPF). But, if you are thinking that only EPF is enough to meet your retirement needs, you're mistaken. Given the tax efficiency, EPF is certainly a good investment product. EPF enjoys the exempt, exempt, exempt (EEE) tax regime i.e. the contribution, the interest earned as well as withdrawal corpus, all are tax free. The returns are guaranteed by the government, therefore, there is no issue of safety of capital.

However, EPF is primarily a debt product as the majority of its corpus is invested in debt products. In 2015, EPFO started investing in equities. Initially, it was given a go ahead to invest 5% of the incremental corpus in equities while the same has been increased to 15% now. EPFO invests in index funds and ETFs including CPSE and Bharat-22 ETF. However, experts believe that with limited equity exposure, it will be difficult to beat inflation. For you to beat inflation and not outlive your retirement corpus, it is important that you have substantial equity exposure at least in the initial working years for long-term goals like retirement. As you move towards retirement you can bring down the equity exposure.

“Raising cost due to lifestyle changes, expected chronic diseases during retirement life, and the way actual inflation of lifestyle or hospitalization costs are increasing rapidly, one must consider equity as the part of their retirement goal to beat such inflation," said Basavaraj Tonagatti, a Sebi-registered financial adviser.

“Infact, my suggestion is that even during retirement, one must not stay away from equity. Instead by creating a bucket strategy, they can take calculated risk and can beat inflation by investing their retirement savings in equities as per their risk appetite," he added.

Apart from the concern about lower equity exposure another concern is limited contribution towards EPF. Both employees and employers contribute 12% each on a monthly basis. However, in case the employee's salary is above 15,000 it is not mandatory for the employer to contribute 12% of the actual salary (basic plus dearness allowance). They can limit the contribution to 12% of Rs15,000 that is ₹1,800. Therefore, irrespective of the employee’s salary, the contribution may be limited to a lower level.

“EPF contribution is 12% of your actual salary or 12% of Rs.15,000 (based on employer preference). Hence, this may restrict you from achieving your retirement goal by limited contribution. Also, many employers may not offer you the VPF option. Keep one thing in mind that the employer's 8.33% will go towards EPS, which will not earn a single penny of interest. The pension one gets at the time of retirement from EPS is like a peanut. Hence, considering all these restrictions and the way inflation (I am pointing here the actual inflation of an individual) is rising, I don't think it is worth relying on EPF for retirement," said Tonagatti.

