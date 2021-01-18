Why you shouldn’t rely just on EPF for building retirement corpus

However, EPF is primarily a debt product as the majority of its corpus is invested in debt products. In 2015, EPFO started investing in equities. Initially, it was given a go ahead to invest 5% of the incremental corpus in equities while the same has been increased to 15% now. EPFO invests in index funds and ETFs including CPSE and Bharat-22 ETF. However, experts believe that with limited equity exposure, it will be difficult to beat inflation. For you to beat inflation and not outlive your retirement corpus, it is important that you have substantial equity exposure at least in the initial working years for long-term goals like retirement. As you move towards retirement you can bring down the equity exposure.