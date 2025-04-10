Why your company health plan isn’t enough — And what to do about it

When you join a corporate job, generally your company provides you with a base health insurance plan. This health insurance plan provides a reasonable safety net for you and your colleagues.
Still, it has been observed that the company offered health insurance plans often fall short in offering their employees comprehensive and complete health coverage.
This gap often results in creating problems for individuals in dealing with difficult health challenges. This needs complete focus and attention of individuals, even as the health management charges, hospital admission expenses are all rising rapidly due to the impact of inflation.
A personal health insurance plan hence is a crucial key to keep your health and health related finances in order. This becomes even more crucial in a nation like India where health insurance penetration is low.
Despite efforts to increase health insurance penetration, challenges persist:
Hence, in a nation like India depending on company provided health insurance plans entirely is not the most prudent decision of them all. Such a decision can leave you vulnerable and prone to sudden and unexpected medical expenses.
In such a scenario, supplementing your company provided health insurance with personal health insurance can provide you with much needed peace of mind and enhanced health and health related financial protection.
Therefore, as the Indian health insurance sector evolves you should focus on reading, speaking to health insurance professionals and trying to boost your health insurance coverage based on professional guidance. These simple steps will go a long way to help you in securing your health insurance needs and future aspirations.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional insurance or medical advice. Please consult a certified expert before making health insurance decisions.
