Why your credit score can drop despite paying every EMI on time

Timely EMI payments are crucial, yet even flawless repayers often watch their ratings slip unexpectedly.
Paying off loan EMIs and credit card bills on time remains a cornerstone of strong financial health. Nevertheless, your score can decline even if you have never missed a single deadline. That occurs because payment track records are merely one piece of the puzzle. Credit utilization levels, recent lender inquiries, overall account age, and raw data provided by financial institutions heavily shape your standing.
Start by assessing what proportion of your total limit you regularly draw upon; this reflects your credit utilization ratio.
For instance, if you hold a combined limit of ₹2 lakh and carry an outstanding balance of ₹80,000, your utilization stands at 40 percent. Even when you clear the entire statement on time, a high balance submitted by your card issuer can negatively impact your overall standing.
Financial advisors typically suggest capping usage below 30%, though no rigid cutoff automatically triggers a score reduction.
Have you submitted multiple applications for new credit cards or personal loans lately? This behaviour frequently triggers a dip.
Whenever you request new credit, the prospective lender reviews your file and generates a hard inquiry. While a single inquiry barely registers, multiple inquiries within a brief window signal that you are aggressively seeking funds.
Conversely, monitoring your own credit report is considered a soft inquiry and leaves your score completely untouched. To safeguard your profile, evaluate loan or card options thoroughly before submitting formal applications.
Shutting down an idle credit card seems logical, but terminating an account carries hidden drawbacks.
A mature account with a pristine payment track record adds valuable longevity to your credit footprint. Closing it eliminates its limit from your total pool. If your ongoing expenses across remaining cards persist, your overall utilisation ratio instantly jumps higher.
Still, holding onto every single card is unnecessary. If an older card charges steep annual fees or delivers negligible perks, closing it makes financial sense—just evaluate its age, limit, and history beforehand.
Your score can unexpectedly plummet due to inaccurate details logged within your credit file.
A lender might mistakenly register a payment as late, delay logging a settled loan, or display an unfamiliar line of credit entirely. Consequently, you should examine your detailed credit report rather than just monitoring the summary score. Inspect it regularly for wrong balances, flawed payment records, ghost accounts, or unauthorised inquiries.
The Reserve Bank of India mandated fortnightly updates for credit reporting effective January 1, 2025, shifting away from the traditional monthly schedule. This update ensures borrower records stay current and reflects actions like debt settlements far faster.
As a result, recent adjustments to your card balances, loan balances, or payment records are reflected in your profile much more quickly than before.
Pull your updated credit file and compare it against a prior copy. Look specifically for spiked card utilisation, fresh hard inquiries, newly opened or closed accounts, and inaccurate payment records.
If you spot an error, file a dispute with the credit bureau immediately and alert the lender. If high utilisation caused the drop, focus on clearing outstanding balances and pausing non-essential credit applications.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.