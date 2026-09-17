Why your credit score can drop despite paying every EMI on time

Timely EMI payments are crucial, yet even flawless repayers often watch their ratings slip unexpectedly.

Paying off loan EMIs and credit card bills on time remains a cornerstone of strong financial health. Nevertheless, your score can decline even if you have never missed a single deadline. That occurs because payment track records are merely one piece of the puzzle. Credit utilization levels, recent lender inquiries, overall account age, and raw data provided by financial institutions heavily shape your standing.

Surging Credit Card balances Start by assessing what proportion of your total limit you regularly draw upon; this reflects your credit utilization ratio.

For instance, if you hold a combined limit of ₹2 lakh and carry an outstanding balance of ₹80,000, your utilization stands at 40 percent. Even when you clear the entire statement on time, a high balance submitted by your card issuer can negatively impact your overall standing.

Financial advisors typically suggest capping usage below 30%, though no rigid cutoff automatically triggers a score reduction.

Frequent credit applications Have you submitted multiple applications for new credit cards or personal loans lately? This behaviour frequently triggers a dip.

Whenever you request new credit, the prospective lender reviews your file and generates a hard inquiry. While a single inquiry barely registers, multiple inquiries within a brief window signal that you are aggressively seeking funds.

Conversely, monitoring your own credit report is considered a soft inquiry and leaves your score completely untouched. To safeguard your profile, evaluate loan or card options thoroughly before submitting formal applications.

Cancelling legacy Credit Cards Shutting down an idle credit card seems logical, but terminating an account carries hidden drawbacks.

A mature account with a pristine payment track record adds valuable longevity to your credit footprint. Closing it eliminates its limit from your total pool. If your ongoing expenses across remaining cards persist, your overall utilisation ratio instantly jumps higher.

Still, holding onto every single card is unnecessary. If an older card charges steep annual fees or delivers negligible perks, closing it makes financial sense—just evaluate its age, limit, and history beforehand.

Reporting blunders and errors Your score can unexpectedly plummet due to inaccurate details logged within your credit file.

A lender might mistakenly register a payment as late, delay logging a settled loan, or display an unfamiliar line of credit entirely. Consequently, you should examine your detailed credit report rather than just monitoring the summary score. Inspect it regularly for wrong balances, flawed payment records, ghost accounts, or unauthorised inquiries.

Accelerated reporting timelines The Reserve Bank of India mandated fortnightly updates for credit reporting effective January 1, 2025, shifting away from the traditional monthly schedule. This update ensures borrower records stay current and reflects actions like debt settlements far faster.

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As a result, recent adjustments to your card balances, loan balances, or payment records are reflected in your profile much more quickly than before.

Steps to take after a score decline Pull your updated credit file and compare it against a prior copy. Look specifically for spiked card utilisation, fresh hard inquiries, newly opened or closed accounts, and inaccurate payment records.