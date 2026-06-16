Why your investment plan is only half complete without an exit strategy

Amit H L
4 min read16 Jun 2026, 02:35 PM IST
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Investing for goals like education or retirement requires both accumulation and a solid redemption strategy. (Pexel)
Summary
Investors spend years building wealth but often ignore how it will be withdrawn. A sound redemption strategy can matter as much as fund selection in achieving financial goals.

A parent spends fifteen to twenty years investing through SIPs for a child’s higher education. The contributions are made diligently, the portfolio compounds steadily and, by the time the admission letter arrives, the target corpus has been achieved.

On paper, the goal appears fully funded.

But just when the first-year fees are due, equity markets correct sharply and the corpus comes under pressure because the money remained invested for growth even though the goal was only weeks away.

The parent did everything right while building the corpus, but overlooked one critical part of the journey: preparing the money to be used.

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This is a challenge that extends far beyond education planning. It applies equally to retirement, buying a home, funding a business or achieving financial independence.

When and how should the money be taken out?

That is the missing half of investing.

Building wealth is only half the journey

The purpose of investing is to fund real-life milestones.

A retirement corpus must be converted into a dependable monthly income. A child’s education corpus must be withdrawn over several years as tuition and living expenses arise. A home purchase corpus must be available precisely when the down payment is due.

Seen from this perspective, the success of an investment plan depends on two decisions of equal importance: how the money is invested and how it is eventually redeemed.

Mutual funds are excellent at helping investors build wealth. But wealth becomes meaningful only when there is a clear plan to turn it into spending.

Why redemption deserves as much attention as investment

Accumulation and redemption may appear to be two stages of the same process, but they require very different thinking.

Accumulation rewards patience, discipline and the ability to remain invested through market cycles.

Redemption demands judgment.

Investors must decide when to reduce exposure to equity, how much to withdraw, whether redemptions should happen in stages and how taxation will affect the final amount available for the goal.

These decisions become especially important when the goal is close and there is little room for error.

Two investors may build exactly the same corpus over twenty years and still experience very different outcomes. One may transition the money gradually and meet the goal with confidence. The other may face unnecessary tax, market volatility and liquidity challenges simply because no exit strategy was built into the plan.

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In many cases, the redemption strategy has a greater influence on the final outcome than the choice of mutual fund itself.

Knowing when to sell begins on day one

The exit strategy should be designed from the day the first investment is made.

When investors start with a clearly defined goal, they know the target amount, the time horizon and the expected cash-flow requirement.

A parent saving for higher education may begin shifting a portion of the corpus to debt funds two or three years before college begins.

A retiree may create a structured withdrawal strategy rather than redeeming the entire corpus at once.

An investor pursuing financial independence may determine in advance how much can be withdrawn each year without exhausting the portfolio.

By the time the goal arrives, the money should not merely exist as a corpus. It should be ready to do the job for which it was created.

The behavioural advantage of having a plan

Perhaps the greatest benefit of a redemption strategy is psychological.

Markets will always fluctuate, tax rules will evolve and personal circumstances will change.

Investors who have a clear plan are far less likely to be driven by either fear or greed. They are less prone to panic during market corrections, less likely to become overly optimistic during strong rallies, and less tempted to postpone withdrawals simply because they want compounding to continue indefinitely.

Knowing when to sell is rarely about predicting markets. It is about following a plan. That may be one of the most overlooked truths in personal finance. Buying decisions help create wealth, but redemption decisions determine whether that wealth can ultimately be translated into real financial outcomes.

From corpus to cash flow

Every successful investment journey has two equally important phases: accumulation and decumulation.

The first is about building wealth over time. The second is about converting that wealth into cash flows that fund the goals for which it was created.

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The true value of investing is not measured by how much wealth is accumulated, but by how effectively that wealth can be put to use.

This is also why financial planning matters from the very beginning. If investing starts without a clearly defined goal, there is no target amount, no time horizon and no roadmap for how the money will eventually be used.

And when those elements are missing, investors are far more likely to get the second half of investing wrong.

That is why a redemption strategy is not the final step in investing.

It is the missing half of investing.

Because the most important investing decision may not always be what to buy, but knowing when the money has to stop behaving like an investment and start behaving like life.

The author is founder & CEO at Floatr Wealth, a fintech in the employee benefits segment.

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