Why your personal loan request can be rejected even with a 750+ credit score? 5 reasons you should know

A credit score of 750-775 is generally considered good and can improve your chances of getting a personal loan. However, a high credit score alone can not guarantee approval as many other factors, such as existing debt and repayment capacity, are assessed by the lender during the disbursal process.
Credit bureaus such as TransUnion CIBIL assign all banking customers a credit score ranging from 300 to 900. A score below 650 signals higher credit risk, while scores above this level indicate moderate to good creditworthiness.
Borrowers can check their credit score on portals like CIBIL, CRIF, Experian, or Equifax. They can access one free credit report every year from each of the four bureaus licensed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
A score of 750 or higher typically reflects a strong credit profile and a consistent repayment history. Here are some reasons why your personal loan application can be rejected despite being in the high credit-score category, according to a blog post by IDFC First Bank:
A personal loan rejection should not be viewed as a roadblock. Instead, borrowers should focus on identifying and addressing the issues that may have led to the rejection before applying again.
By consulting certified financial advisors, understanding basic eligibility terms, improving credit habits, understanding loans on a fundamental level, managing debt responsibly, and ensuring accurate documentation, borrowers can improve their chances of securing approval in future credit-related applications.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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