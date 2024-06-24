Money
Why Zerodha MF believes its liquid ETF is ideal for traders
Jash Kriplani 4 min read 24 Jun 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Summary
- Zerodha Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF can be used by traders to park short-term money or margin money; other funds offer different payout structures.
Zerodha Asset Management Ltd (Zerodah MF), a subsidiary of India’s leading brokerage firm Zerodha, has introduced the mutual fund industry’s first liquid exchange-traded fund (ETF) with a growth-based net asset value (NAV).
