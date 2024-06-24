Why Zerodha MF believes its liquid ETF is ideal for traders

“The feedback we got from investors suggested there is demand for products that can ease the trackability," said Vishal Jain, chief executive officer, Zerodha Mutual Fund. “Hence, we thought of a growth NAV liquid ETF, where nothing is going in and out of the investor's account. The NAV reflects day-to-day returns, which can be tracked easily.""I was invested in one of the dividend-based liquid ETFs through a small-case. Every week, I would get dividend units, but didn't know at what rate dividends were getting issued. Also, I didn't know how to exit the fractional units. Now, the small-case has shifted to Zerodha's ETF. Returns are easier to track as we can simply monitor the movement in the ETF's NAV," said Sarang Pitale, 44, a Pune-based investor and IT professional.