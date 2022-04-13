Why Zerodha’s co-founder is now looking at risk-free assets

In terms of international investing, he added, “I am leaning more in the direction of China today; a year or two ago, it was the US. Because of how beaten-up China is based on the way the government reacted against tech companies over the last year, I think, value is starting to emerge in China."Over the last year, while allocation to the gold asset class was increased, he trimmed exposure to his debt portfolio, which comprises tax-free bonds and g-sec instruments.