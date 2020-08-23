Widening the scope of SFT can affect taxpayers in many ways

The government is planning to widen the scope of the statement of financial transactions (SFT). It is an initiative under which various institutions report specified transactions to the tax department. For example, when someone travels abroad, the airline could report the name, PAN and other details of the flier to the tax authorities. Tinesh Bhasin spoke to experts to understand the impact of the widening of SFT on taxpayers, how the government will use the data, whether it would infringe the privacy of individuals and if there could be an increase in the compliance burden on taxpayers.