Wife can manage late husband’s HUF if all coparceners are minors

There are certain judicial precedents. Kolkata high court in 1959 held that where the male members are minors, their expected guardian is their mother, who can represent the HUF for assessment and recovery of tax. The Nagpur bench of the Income Tax Tribunal in 1948 held that a widow was capable of becoming the karta of the HUF which consists of herself along with her two minor sons. In CIT vs Seth Govindram Sugar Mills [1966 AIR 24], the Supreme Court held that a widow cannot be regarded as the karta of her husband’s HUF. However, she can manage the HUF assets and can represent the same for tax assessment, if the coparceners are minors until the eldest coparcener attains majority. Hence, the widow of a karta can manage the properties of her husband’s HUF if all the other coparceners are still minors. But courts have distinguished between a manager and a karta.