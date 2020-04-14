Wife can’t be a coparcener in an HUF

A coparcener is a member of a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF), including sons as well as daughters, descended from a common ancestor. A wife can be a member of her husband’s HUF but not a coparcener.

The HUF is led by a member known as the karta, who is usually the eldest male member of the family. However, each coparcener is entitled to receive a share in the income from the assets or properties an HUF holds.

After attaining the age of majority, the coparcener is entitled to ask for the partition of the HUF, if he or she is not satisfied with the way the entity is being run.

Since an HUF is taxed as a separate unit under the Income-tax Act, a coparcener is not liable to pay tax separately on the income of the HUF or on the income distributed to him.