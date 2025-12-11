Will a car loan application secretly dent your credit score? Let’s break it down

A car loan application can briefly reduce your credit score due to hard inquiries, but disciplined EMI repayment strengthens credit health and supports smarter borrowing decisions in the evolving lending landscape.

Shivam Shukla
Updated11 Dec 2025, 02:24 PM IST
Explore and understand how car loan applications affect credit scores for smarter borrowing.
Explore and understand how car loan applications affect credit scores for smarter borrowing.

As auto demand remains strong across the country, an increasing number of aspiring buyers are turning to vehicle financing. This makes it essential for borrowers to understand one key factor: Does applying for a car loan affect their credit score?

Focus must be laid on understanding the implications, i.e., the pros and cons of applying for car loans based on the credit scores of the applicants and their long-term financial health. So that proper borrowing decisions can be made.

How can a car loan affect your credit score?

Every single application for an auto loan results in the lending institution performing a hard inquiry on the borrower's credit profile with the major credit bureaus. There are basically four credit bureaus in the country: CRIF High Mark, CIBIL, Experian, and Equifax that provide credit scores.

These scores range from 300 to 900, with any score above 750 considered reputable. This process helps conduct a thorough background check of the applicant, ensuring repayment ability.

A car loan can impact your credit score in several different ways. The initial ‘hard inquiry’ can definitely result in a temporary dip, whereas taking on a new loan can slightly lower your score due to increased credit exposure.

Also Read | 817 credit score benefits: Why banks roll out the red carpet for you

Still, making on-time EMI payments without missing any due dates can slowly but steadily improve your credit history, strengthen your repayment profile, and ultimately help boost your credit score over time.

Key points to always keep in mind

  1. A single car loan inquiry generally results in a small, temporary drop in your credit score.
  2. This occurs when a ‘hard inquiry’ is conducted for the car loan application that has been submitted.
  3. Submitting multiple loan applications simultaneously across various banks and NBFCs may signal credit-seeking behaviour and can result in significant declines in credit scores.
  4. When a borrower uses soft inquiry tools on bank and fintech websites to check eligibility or compare interest rates, then this does not impact their credit score.
  5. Once a loan is sanctioned, consistent EMI repayments and never missing any due dates can gradually improve your credit score.

What can you do to minimise credit score fluctuations?

Applicants who aspire to borrow can protect their credit scores by approaching the loan process carefully and following these steps consistently:

  1. Go through your credit score and raise disputes against any mistakes with your bureau.
  2. Shortlist lending institutions using digital comparison platforms.
  3. Submit loan request applications only to one or two preferred lenders.
  4. Don’t apply to multiple lending institutions for loans simultaneously.
  5. Focus primarily on your repayment potential and opt for a sensible EMI accordingly.

Also Read | Big fat wedding coming up? Don’t let it wreck your credit score

Why does this matter for borrowers?

In today’s fast-growing digital lending space, maintaining a strong credit score is essential. Even small drops can affect your loan eligibility or interest rates. By applying thoughtfully, car buyers can secure financing without harming their creditworthiness.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with risks such as high interest rates and hidden charges. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

Checking your Credit Score is absolutely Free!
Enter Mobile Number
Enter Full Name as per PAN*
Credit Score
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceWill a car loan application secretly dent your credit score? Let’s break it down
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.