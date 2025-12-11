Will a car loan application secretly dent your credit score? Let’s break it down

As auto demand remains strong across the country, an increasing number of aspiring buyers are turning to vehicle financing. This makes it essential for borrowers to understand one key factor: Does applying for a car loan affect their credit score?

Focus must be laid on understanding the implications, i.e., the pros and cons of applying for car loans based on the credit scores of the applicants and their long-term financial health. So that proper borrowing decisions can be made.

How can a car loan affect your credit score? Every single application for an auto loan results in the lending institution performing a hard inquiry on the borrower's credit profile with the major credit bureaus. There are basically four credit bureaus in the country: CRIF High Mark, CIBIL, Experian, and Equifax that provide credit scores.

These scores range from 300 to 900, with any score above 750 considered reputable. This process helps conduct a thorough background check of the applicant, ensuring repayment ability.

A car loan can impact your credit score in several different ways. The initial ‘hard inquiry’ can definitely result in a temporary dip, whereas taking on a new loan can slightly lower your score due to increased credit exposure.

Also Read | 817 credit score benefits: Why banks roll out the red carpet for you

Still, making on-time EMI payments without missing any due dates can slowly but steadily improve your credit history, strengthen your repayment profile, and ultimately help boost your credit score over time.

Key points to always keep in mind A single car loan inquiry generally results in a small, temporary drop in your credit score. This occurs when a ‘ hard inquiry’ is conducted for the car loan application that has been submitted. Submitting multiple loan applications simultaneously across various banks and NBFCs may signal credit-seeking behaviour and can result in significant declines in credit scores. When a borrower uses soft inquiry tools on bank and fintech websites to check eligibility or compare interest rates, then this does not impact their credit score. Once a loan is sanctioned, consistent EMI repayments and never missing any due dates can gradually improve your credit score. What can you do to minimise credit score fluctuations? Applicants who aspire to borrow can protect their credit scores by approaching the loan process carefully and following these steps consistently:

Go through your credit score and raise disputes against any mistakes with your bureau. Shortlist lending institutions using digital comparison platforms. Submit loan request applications only to one or two preferred lenders. Don’t apply to multiple lending institutions for loans simultaneously. Focus primarily on your repayment potential and opt for a sensible EMI accordingly.

Why does this matter for borrowers? In today’s fast-growing digital lending space, maintaining a strong credit score is essential. Even small drops can affect your loan eligibility or interest rates. By applying thoughtfully, car buyers can secure financing without harming their creditworthiness.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.