Q: My provident fund was managed by my company's trust. Now, it's moving to the EPFO for some reason. I have been with the company for over five years. If I withdraw the money to buy a house, will it be taxable? What about the interest, will it be fully taxable or only above ₹ 2.5 lakh? —Name withheld on request

We understand that your Provident Fund (PF) account was maintained with an employer-managed private PF trust and is now being transferred to the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO). We further understand that you have completed more than five years of continuous service with your employer and have contributed to PF for more than five years.

The EPF Scheme 2026 permits partial withdrawal (subject to eligibility conditions and specified limits) of provident fund balance for housing purposes, which covers following:

i) purchase of a flat, house;

ii) site for construction of a house;

iii) construction of a house;

iv) repayment of a home loan obtained for purchase, construction of a flat or house or for acquisition of a site; and

v) additions, alterations, renovations or improvements to an existing house or flat:

Aforesaid is a partial withdrawal, not a full account closure. The remaining balance continues to earn interest.

Further, since you have completed more than 5 years of continuous service and contribution, such partial withdrawal from PF shall be fully exempt from tax.

It may be noted that regardless of period of service, where an employee contribution exceeded INR 2.5 lakh in a year, the interest earned on such excess portion of contribution, would have been taxable on a yearly basis (on accrual) at applicable slab rate for that year. In such case, such interest shall not again be separately taxable on withdrawal.