Will a salary hike boost your credit score? Here’s what to know

Shivam Shukla
Published24 Jun 2025, 11:57 AM IST
A jump in your pay package definitely brings you. Still, does it boost your credit score and your creditworthiness? To put it simply, given higher incomes hold promise but their influence on one's credit score is indirect only.

Credit score fundamentals: Impact of a higher income

A credit score is like a report card. It ranges from about 300 to 900 and reflects the loan repayment history, creditworthiness, integrity and the repayment capacity of a borrower. The higher the score the better it is.

Now salary hikes are not directly reported to credit bureaus. That is why salary hikes have no direct correlation with credit scores. Banks might consider them for credit card or loan eligibility, still the credit score itself is based on behaviour and not income.

Backing the same fact, Animesh Hardia, Senior Vice President, Quantitative Research at 1 Finance, says “A salary hike alone doesn’t directly boost your credit score. What truly matters is how you manage the increased income—paying bills on time, reducing debt, and keeping credit utilisation low. Consistent, responsible credit behaviour over time is the real driver of a strong credit profile.”

The credit score benefits of a higher salary

As per recent reforms by the central bank, credit bureaus now are required to update credit scores every 15 days. Now it is a given that a bigger salary helps borrowers in keeping credit card usage and personal loan EMIs low and in control, which in turn improves an individual credit score as EMIs are paid on time and delays and defaults are eliminated due to higher salaries. Still, there is no direct ‘salary bump’ impact in the credit score.

Why do lenders care about higher income?

Banks and financial institutions use salary increases to determine a loan applicant or borrower's debt to income ratio. Now if your debt to income ratio is kept under control and is not very high i.e., you are projected to be not heavily dependent on debt for day to day life. Then in such cases you might even be able to secure larger loan amounts or might be provided a loan with lower interest rates in comparison with other applicants.

This will happen even if your credit score has not changed a lot immediately. As loan disbursement by banks takes into consideration several other factors such as repayment history, credit utilisation ratio, past defaults as well.

Investor caution: What you should do?

  • Never equate a salary hike with instant score improvement.
  • Focus on maintaining discipline with credit card bills and credit usage.
  • Aim to keep credit utilisation below 30% to preserve a healthy score.
  • Avoid frequent loan applications, as each counts as a ‘hard inquiry’.
  • To monitor lending trends check your credit score consistently.


