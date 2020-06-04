Will a standard covid-19 health insurance benefit you?

Insurance is meant to mitigate risk and covid-19 is a small part of that risk. The regulator is expected to come out with the final draft in the next few days but if you already have a regular health insurance plan, you shouldn’t go for this policy. For those who are uninsured, it’s time to buy health insurance but be careful when you buy the standard covid-19 health policy, given the co-pay clause and the fact that it only covers the novel coronavirus.