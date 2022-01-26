The technology start-up ecosystem in India has witnessed a meteoric growth in the recent past. This growth, together with an exponential increase in start-up funding, has given room for start-ups to go on a hiring spree. The rise of start-ups has also lured well-established corporates to get a share of the pie, who are keen to add the brains behind these successful ventures to their own talent pool. High demand for techies has triggered a talent war in the Indian IT industry. A novel strategy which is being adopted by corporates to win this talent war and ergo, strengthen teams, ideas and technology is to acqui-hire a start-up.

In an acqui-hire deal, the main stimulant is to hire the talent pool, including founders, of the company thus acquired as against a typical acquisition involving share or business purchase. In some cases, such arrangements are bewitched by appendages such as transfer of IP or technology developed by founders, which the buyer perceives as a valuable asset for integrating into its own business. This relatively new-fangled contraption in the M&A spectrum is, among other things, wrinkled with complex compensation matrices and related income tax uncertainties.

Compensation structures of acqui-hired founders are designed differently to include components that discharge the consideration for the intangible benefits that they confer to the buyer. Enhanced cash incentives or bonuses is one such commonly adopted mechanism. These are likely to enter the salary net of acqui-hired founders, for income tax purposes, as they are paid under an employment arrangement with the buyer and hence, get taxed at applicable slab rates, which in most cases, is an exorbitant 42.74%! In arrangements involving IP transfers, the consideration could be sliced into two with one part being attributed to the IP transfer and the other for talent acquisition, still leaving questions around its income tax intricacies.

ESOPs, or employee stock ownership plans, continue to be relied upon by emerging business players especially when cash flows are a damp squib. Conventionally, ESOPs partake the nature of perquisites as they emanate from an employment arrangement and are taxed at the event of their exercise by the employee. Income tax rules in India prescribe the differential between fair market value of shares allotted on exercise and or strike price to be taxable perquisite value for ESOPs. Hence, although there is no real income or cash inflow to the employee on exercise, the income tax liability is definite and immediate. This creates significant cash crunch both for the employer, who is obligated to deduct taxes on perquisite value and deposit such taxes withheld with the Exchequer, and for employees, who suffer taxation despite the fact that the benefit accruing to them is only notional.

The magnitude of tax challenges is amplified with valuations of tech start-ups multiplying at prodigious rates. Parties to an acqui-hire arrangement may find themselves engulfed in a situation where tax on perquisite value may probably exceed salary of the employee and discharging taxes on ESOP exercise becomes a glaring impossibility both for the employer and the employee.

The Finance Act 2020 had provided relief to employees of eligible start-ups to defer income tax payment on exercise of ESOPs to the earlier of five years from end of the year in which they are exercised, or until an employee leaves the start-up, or when the shares are sold. The flurry of expectations with Budget 2022 round the corner, includes an ask for a similar relief by enabling deferment of ESOP taxation for all employees. Buyers, in an IP transfer cum acqui-hire arrangement, may be inclined to treat the gains from the deal as capital gains rather than as salaries as the consideration could be said to derive its value predominantly from the IP. This stalemate further warrants amendments in tax laws that acknowledge and clarify tax treatments of these innovative and evolving deal contours.

Clarifications in the upcoming budget could go a long way in resolving income tax uncertainties surrounding acqui-hire deals, which is the need of hour to keep the Indian start-up engine running smoothly.

Sandeep Jhunjhunwala is a partner, Nangia Andersen LLP.

(With inputs from Amita Jivrajani and Ankur Agarwal)

