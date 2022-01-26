Will acqui-hire deals get any relief in this budget?

ESOPs, or employee stock ownership plans, continue to be relied upon by emerging business players especially when cash flows are a damp squib. Conventionally, ESOPs partake the nature of perquisites as they emanate from an employment arrangement and are taxed at the event of their exercise by the employee. Income tax rules in India prescribe the differential between fair market value of shares allotted on exercise and or strike price to be taxable perquisite value for ESOPs. Hence, although there is no real income or cash inflow to the employee on exercise, the income tax liability is definite and immediate. This creates significant cash crunch both for the employer, who is obligated to deduct taxes on perquisite value and deposit such taxes withheld with the Exchequer, and for employees, who suffer taxation despite the fact that the benefit accruing to them is only notional.