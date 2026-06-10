Will AI take jobs? Vijay Kedia points to refrigerators, electricity and highways for answers

Artificial intelligence (AI) is often viewed through the lens of disruption, job losses, and the race among technology companies to build increasingly powerful models. But ace investor Vijay Kedia believes history points to a different outcome.
In a post on X on 9 June, Vijay Kedia argued that “many people worry that AI will take jobs. History suggests a different possibility. Refrigerators, electricity, highways, and the Internet created opportunities for entire ecosystems. AI may follow the same path. The invention creates the opportunity. The application creates the fortune.”
While a handful of companies may create AI, the larger economic opportunity could emerge for businesses that successfully apply the technology to solve real-world problems. So, let's understand which sectors are going to benefit from using AI.
To explain his point, Kedia compared how earlier technological breakthroughs have transformed industries and created wealth far beyond their original inventors.
The first example was the invention of the refrigerator. While refrigeration technology itself was revolutionary, some of the biggest beneficiaries were beverage companies, which were able to distribute cold drinks across wider markets and significantly expand their customer base.
Kedia reshared his X post from 5 January 2025, in which he said, “Just as the invention of fridges enabled Pepsi and Coca-Cola to dominate globally, AI will empower users to create and innovate. The true beneficiaries of AI will be those who harness its potential, not just the developers.”
The second example was the invention of electricity. The major gains did not accrue only to power generation companies. Instead, electrification improved productivity across thousands of businesses, helping entire industries grow more efficiently.
The third example cited by Kedia was the development of highways. He mentioned that “wealth was created not only for the builders but also for transporters, warehouses, hotels, restaurants, and countless businesses connected to them. An entire ecosystem prospered".
Drawing parallels with these innovations, Kedia argued that AI could follow a similar trajectory.
“Many people think only the companies creating AI will benefit from AI. History tells a different story. Some companies will create AI. But many businesses and industries may create enormous value by using it. The winners may not be only those who create AI. They may also be those who apply AI most effectively," says Kedia.
He mentioned that several sectors could benefit from AI adoption, including technology services, banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics, education, and insurance.
In his X post, Kedia mentioned that “invention creates the opportunity. The application creates the fortune. New technologies come and go, but value is created by those who solve real problems for real people. Learn. Adapt. Apply. That's how fortunes are made”.
Summarising his post, Kedia underscores that breakthrough technologies do not only benefit those who invent them. The real fortunes are built by businesses that successfully apply those inventions at scale and create tangible value for customers.
The AI revolution will be no different. The biggest wealth creators may not be the companies building AI, but those finding the most effective ways to use it.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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