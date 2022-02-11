Will budget suck the life out of crypto trading?

Bathija and Sanghvi fear that these Budget proposals are likely to cause reduction in liquidity and cause short-term volatile movements in crypto assets. Apart from trading perspective, crypto experts also feel that a tax of 30% and lack of provision for loss set-off as well as carry forward will impact retail investors. “Any expenditure (other than the cost of purchase) or set-off of any loss while computing income in the event of a transfer of such asset would be disallowed, which is another concern on the part of crypto investors. Additionally, carry forward of such losses is not allowed as well. Even cryptocurrency gifts would be taxed," said Maheshwari. Additionally, even if you are falling into a bracket where you are not liable to pay any taxes, you will end up paying taxes for crypto earnings.