WIll Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework bring clarity for investors?

India’s tax provisions define VDAs as any information or code or number or token (not being Indian currency or foreign currency) generated through cryptographic means or otherwise, by whatever name called. It provides a digital representation of the value exchanged with or without consideration, with the promise or representation of having inherent value or functions as a store of value or a unit of account and includes its use in any financial transaction or investment but not limited to investment schemes, and can be transferred, stored or traded electronically, including non-fungible tokens or assets of a similar nature, by whatever name called, and any other digital asset as notified by the central government. Circulars were issued in June 2022 to provide additional guidance on tax withholding compliance requirements.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}