Will default in repayment hurt child’s credit score?

Ankit Mehra, founder and chief executive, GyanDhan, an edu fintech company, said, “Defaulting on an education loan has serious repercussions for the borrower and the co-borrower, though it may depend on the loan amount that was borrowed. The loan is labelled a non-performing asset (NPA) if the equated monthly instalment (EMI) is overdue for 90 days. If the loan amount borrowed was only up to ₹4 lakh, then the borrower and the guarantor typically first receive warning letters and notices. If they don’t pay heed, the borrower is declared a defaulter. In such a case, the lender takes legal action against the borrower. Similarly, for education loan amounts up to ₹7.5 lakh, collection agencies hound the borrower and the co-borrower for repayment. If the borrower had pledged collateral, it would be seized and auctioned to settle the debt."