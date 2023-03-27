Will EPFO trim EPF rate below 8% for FY23? Take a look at past provident fund rates here4 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 05:48 PM IST
In March, last year, CBT trimmed the EPF interest rate to its lowest level in 40 years to 8.1% for fiscal 2021-22. The last time, the EPF rate was lowest was in 1977-78 at 8%.
The Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) commenced a two-day meeting on Monday. Although the agenda of the meeting is unclear, expectations are that the EPF statutory body will likely revise interest rates on the provident fund for the financial year FY23. However, expectations are that CBT is unlikely to trim EPF interest rates below 8%.
