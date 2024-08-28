Wills and trusts: How blended families can navigate succession planning
Summary
- In a world where money matters can result in disputes even between blood relatives, blended families have the tough task of ensuring a fair distribution of wealth to avoid disputes.
MUMBAI : Raj went through a divorce five years ago and is now remarried to Anita (who is also divorced from her husband). Raj has two children from his previous marriage and one from his new marriage. Anita has one child from her previous marriage as well. Raj hasn’t formally adopted the child of Anita’s previous marriage.