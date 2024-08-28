Wills and trusts: How blended families can navigate succession planning

Wills

A will is made by the asset owner to express their desires with respect to how their assets should be distributed in case of their death. In the absence of a will, assets are distributed in accordance with personal laws as we saw in the above example. It must be recognized that a will becomes operational only after the individual's demise. If the will has any kind of ambiguity, individuals may have to face a legal battle to claim their rightful share of wealth. To circumvent this scenario, families may consider making the will watertight or may use trusts along with wills.