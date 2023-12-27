Will free MF platforms finally make money? Amfi proposes ₹2 per transaction
Many category 1 EOP applicants have not begun operations as AMCs are yet to decide on signing the agreements.
Free mutual fund platforms in India, such as Kuvera and MF Utilities, are gearing up for a change of avatar —They will soon be execution-only platforms, or EOPs. In the case of MF Utilities, the transition has already happened. Category 1 EOPs can receive a flat fee per transaction from asset management companies (AMCs), while category 2 EOPs which use stock exchange infrastructure for their transactions can charge customers, as per a June 2023 circular put out by market regulator Sebi.