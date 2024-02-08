Will going 100% cashless raise my health insurance premium?
To avail this facility, the policyholder is required to intimate the insurer 48 hours in advance, giving it sufficient time to make arrangements with the hospital.
How does the implementation of a 100% cashless network affect my current health insurance coverage? Will my premiums increase as a result? What is the relevance of the network hospital of my insurer now if all hospitals have become cashless. Additionally, can the service quality be expected to remain consistent across all insurers in light of this change?
—Name withheld on request
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message