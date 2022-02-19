Gold price today: On account of Russia Ukraine crisis and depreciation in India National Rupee (INR) against US Dollar (USD), Multi Commodity Exchange or MCX gold rate today has climbed to ₹50,123 per 10 gm levels. In international market, spot gold price tasted $1900 levels before closing at $1898 per ounce levels on Friday. However, yellow metal rates in both spot market and in domestic market witnessed some profit-booking after ease in Russia Ukraine conflict. So, it becomes important for precious bullion investors to know whether the gold rally would continue or it is time to book profit and exit.

According to commodity market experts, spot gold price has hit its target zone of $1900 to $1910 per ounce levels and now there can be some correction due to profit-booking. They said that even after the ease in Russia Ukraine crisis, global inflation concern is there and it would continue to push gold price upside as market has already discounted the US Fed's hawkish stance on interest rate hike. They said that spot gold price may come near $1865 levels, where one can initiate fresh buying for 3-4 months target of $2000 per ounce levels. In domestic market, they said that MCX gold price may go up to ₹52,000 per 10 gm levels in this period.

US Fed meeting

Speaking on the impact of US Fed's hawkish stance on interest rate hike; Amit Sajeja, Vice President — Research at Motilal Oswal said, "Markets has already discounted on the probable US Fed interest rate hike and hence there can be some profit-booking ahead of US Fed meeting and spot gold price may come towards $1865 per ounce levels. But, it would be a good buying opportunity for gold investors."

Echoing with Amit Sajeja's views; Anuj Gupta, Vice President at IIFL Securities said, "On account of soaring crude oil prices, inflation is expected to remain a big worry and hence one can initiate fresh buy in spot gold for immediate target of $1950 and short term target of $2000 per ounce levels."

Ease in Russia Ukraine crisis

On ease in Russia Ukraine crisis and its impact on gold price in near term, Amit Sajeja of Motilal Oswal said, "As I said earlier, there can be some correction after sharp rally in gold rates globally. However, this won't be a sharp dip in yellow metal price as inflation worries are expected to continue as demand for dollar will continue to put other currencies under pressure, especially Indian National Rupee."

Highlighting the reason for recent dip in crude oil prices, Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities said, "Crude oil prices have came down on Friday on the expectation of positive talks between US and Iran but still oil prices are trading above $90 per barell. We are observing that trend is positive and oil price may test $100 levels in near term."

INR vs USD

On depreciating in rupee would continue to push soaring inflation; Anindya Banerjee, Deputy Vice President — Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities said, "Crude oil price continues to march higher and FPI continues to exit their holdings in Indian stocks and bonds. FPIs have sold nearly $5.8 billion in 2022 and nearly $12 billion since September end of last year."

Speaking on rupee vs dollar and its impact on gold price, Anuj Gupta said, "As I said earlier, crude oil prices are expected to test $100 per ounce. This is expected to increase dollar outflow from India as its crude oil import is going to become dearer. In that case, rupee may slide down towards 76 levels pushing gold price northward even when there is no global trigger."

Good opportunity for gold buyers

Advising gold investors to buy yellow metal on dips, Amit Sajeja of Motilal Oswal said, "Investors are advised to wait for the profit-booking as MCX gold rate in the range of ₹49,300 per 10 gm would be a good buying level for domestic investors. However, they must maintain stop loss at ₹47,500 and keep on accumulating on every dip."

Speaking on the MCX gold price targets, Anuj Gupta said, "One can buy gold at suggested levels for immediate target of ₹51,000 whereas they can hold it for ₹52,000 per 10 gm target, which is expected in next 3-4 months."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.