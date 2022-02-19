According to commodity market experts, spot gold price has hit its target zone of $1900 to $1910 per ounce levels and now there can be some correction due to profit-booking. They said that even after the ease in Russia Ukraine crisis, global inflation concern is there and it would continue to push gold price upside as market has already discounted the US Fed's hawkish stance on interest rate hike. They said that spot gold price may come near $1865 levels, where one can initiate fresh buying for 3-4 months target of $2000 per ounce levels. In domestic market, they said that MCX gold price may go up to ₹52,000 per 10 gm levels in this period.