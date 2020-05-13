Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a fresh set of measures for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), housing finance companies (HFCs) and micro finance institutions (MFIs) as part of the government’s economic rescue package for the covid-19 crisis. It allocated an amount of ₹30,000 crore for the purchase of investment grade debt of NBFCs, HFCs and MFIs. The second measure is a partial guarantee scheme worth ₹45,000 crore on primary market paper issued by NBFCs.

Out of the two measures, the first one affects debt funds the most, as it allows for both primary and secondary markets purchases. This will be done by banks with a government credit guarantee on this paper, a debt fund manager told Mint on condition of anonymity.

It also supplements the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) targeted long term repo operation (TLTRO), which allows banks to borrow at the repo rate for the purchase of secondary market debt. “The ₹30,000 crore liquidity facility is likely to support MFIs, HFCs and NBFCs in that order. I don't think large NBFCs are likely to benefit in a big way. However, it will help them and debt funds with NBFC paper at the margins," said Akhil Mittal, senior fund manager—fixed income, Tata Asset Management Ltd. Recent downgrades in certain NBFCs have added pressure to the mutual fund portfolios as Mint wrote here.

In addition, the finance minister also announced a partial guarantee scheme for the primary borrowings of NBFCs, including bonds and commercial papers. In this provision, the government would bear the first loss up to 20% on such paper. This second facility is worth ₹45,000 crore and covers debt below AA rating as well, including unrated paper. However, it only applies to primary borrowings and can only indirectly help mutual funds by shoring up the balance sheets of NBFCs. Mittal reiterated that even this package will mostly benefit small NBFCs.

According to a B&K Securities report released in April 2020, mutual funds collectively had an exposure of ₹1.19 lakh crore to NBFCs of which ₹43,573 crore (36%) is maturing over the next three months. According to B&K Securities, of this about 40% paper is rated AA- or below. The mutual fund exposure to housing finance companies is ₹1.11 lakh crore, out of which, ₹24,492 crore is maturing over the next three months. Of this only 10% companies have a rating of AA- or below.

