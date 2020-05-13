Home > Money > Personal Finance > Will govt’s fresh package for NBFCs help debt MFs holding their paper?

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a fresh set of measures for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), housing finance companies (HFCs) and micro finance institutions (MFIs) as part of the government’s economic rescue package for the covid-19 crisis. It allocated an amount of 30,000 crore for the purchase of investment grade debt of NBFCs, HFCs and MFIs. The second measure is a partial guarantee scheme worth 45,000 crore on primary market paper issued by NBFCs.

Out of the two measures, the first one affects debt funds the most, as it allows for both primary and secondary markets purchases. This will be done by banks with a government credit guarantee on this paper, a debt fund manager told Mint on condition of anonymity.

It also supplements the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) targeted long term repo operation (TLTRO), which allows banks to borrow at the repo rate for the purchase of secondary market debt. “The 30,000 crore liquidity facility is likely to support MFIs, HFCs and NBFCs in that order. I don't think large NBFCs are likely to benefit in a big way. However, it will help them and debt funds with NBFC paper at the margins," said Akhil Mittal, senior fund manager—fixed income, Tata Asset Management Ltd. Recent downgrades in certain NBFCs have added pressure to the mutual fund portfolios as Mint wrote here.

In addition, the finance minister also announced a partial guarantee scheme for the primary borrowings of NBFCs, including bonds and commercial papers. In this provision, the government would bear the first loss up to 20% on such paper. This second facility is worth 45,000 crore and covers debt below AA rating as well, including unrated paper. However, it only applies to primary borrowings and can only indirectly help mutual funds by shoring up the balance sheets of NBFCs. Mittal reiterated that even this package will mostly benefit small NBFCs.

According to a B&K Securities report released in April 2020, mutual funds collectively had an exposure of 1.19 lakh crore to NBFCs of which 43,573 crore (36%) is maturing over the next three months. According to B&K Securities, of this about 40% paper is rated AA- or below. The mutual fund exposure to housing finance companies is 1.11 lakh crore, out of which, 24,492 crore is maturing over the next three months. Of this only 10% companies have a rating of AA- or below.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Equity funds received a net ₹6210 crore in April

Credit risk mutual funds see big outflows in April on Franklin Templeton shock

2 min read . 08 May 2020
Photo: iStock

Rating announcements on Edelweiss, Shriram firms to add pressure on debt MFs

3 min read . 06 May 2020
Sitharaman also said the government will guarantee the first 20% of loss. This scheme will result in liquidity of ₹45,000 crores, she said.

20 trillion package: Govt announces stimulus for NBFCs, HFCs, MFIs

2 min read . 06:06 PM IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das ended his speech with these words: 'Although social distancing separates us, we stand united and resolute. Eventually, we shall cure; and we shall endure'.

RBI cuts reverse repo, launches TLTRO 2.0, stops dividends by banks

5 min read . 17 Apr 2020
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said ₹20,000 crore subordinate debt will be provided for stressed MSMEs, which would benefit 2 lakh such businesses. (Photo: PTI)

Full text of FM Sitharaman’s press-meet on stimulus package

7 min read . 07:05 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout