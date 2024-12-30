The Income Tax (IT) Department of India, under the Ministry of Finance, issued a clarification on Monday, December 30, over concerns about news reports claiming that the tax regulator will use Digiyatra data to crack down on evaders.

The regulator said that the IT Department has not made such a move to use the data collected from the airport entry interface Digiyatra data as of December 30.

“It is seen that news articles have appeared stating that Digiyatra data will be used to crack down on tax evaders. In this connection it is clarified that as on date there is no such move by the @IncomeTaxIndia department,” said the Income Tax department of India in an official social media post on the platform X.