Will health insurance cover LASIK surgery? Here’s what you need to know

Shilpa Arora
3 min read20 Mar 2026, 05:50 AM IST
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Most standard health insurance policies in India classify LASIK as an elective or cosmetic procedure, and therefore, it is typically not covered under basic plans.
Summary
Most health insurance plans in India don’t automatically cover LASIK, but exceptions exist. Here’s how medical necessity, limits and waiting periods determine your eligibility.

I am planning to undergo LASIK surgery to correct my eyesight. Will my health insurance policy cover this procedure? What are the rules and conditions I should be aware of?

- Name withheld on request

LASIK surgery is a popular option to correct vision and reduce dependence on glasses or contact lenses. But when it comes to insurance, coverage is far from straightforward.

While widely opted for, LASIK is typically treated as an elective procedure—meaning most policyholders end up paying out of pocket unless specific medical conditions are met.

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What policies say

LASIK, or Laser-Assisted in Situ Keratomileusis, is used to treat refractive errors such as myopia (near-sightedness), hypermetropia (far-sightedness) and astigmatism.

The short answer is that coverage for LASIK is limited and conditional. Most standard health insurance policies in India classify LASIK as an elective or cosmetic procedure, and therefore, it is typically not covered under basic plans.

Insurers view LASIK as a lifestyle-enhancing treatment rather than a medically necessary intervention. As a result, policyholders opting for LASIK purely to eliminate dependency on glasses or lenses will generally have to bear the cost out of pocket.

However, there are important exceptions.

Many insurers provide coverage for LASIK if it is medically necessary. A common condition specified in policies is that the refractive error should exceed a certain threshold—typically ±7.5 diopters or higher. In such cases, the visual impairment is considered severe enough to warrant surgical correction, and insurers may approve the claim as per the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) guidelines.

Additionally, LASIK may be covered if it is required due to an accident or injury, or as part of treatment for an underlying medical condition affecting the eye. For instance, if a person develops vision impairment following trauma, the procedure may be treated as reconstructive rather than elective.

It is also important to note that even when LASIK is covered, it is often subject to sub-limits. Policies may cap the reimbursement amount—for example, 25,000 to 50,000 per eye or per policy year.

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Some modern or premium policies, however, have started including LASIK as part of their day-care procedures with defined limits, especially as insurers expand their offerings to remain competitive.

Another critical aspect is the waiting period. Some policies impose a waiting period, typically 2 to 4 years, before LASIK-related claims can be made, even if the medical criteria are met. Policyholders must carefully review their policy document to understand these timelines.

From a regulatory standpoint, Irdai has standardized definitions around elective and medically necessary treatments. While Irdai mandates that policies clearly disclose inclusions, exclusions, and sub-limits, it does not require insurers to universally cover LASIK.

Hence, the onus remains on the policyholder to understand the fine print.

A growing concern we observe is that many policyholders assume that “all eye surgeries” are covered under health insurance. This is not accurate.

Cataract surgeries are widely covered (with or without sub-limits), but refractive surgeries like LASIK are treated differently.

What should you do as a policyholder?

Check your policy wording specifically for “refractive error correction” or LASIK clauses. Look for diopter thresholds, sub-limits, and waiting periods. If you are planning LASIK, consider upgrading to a policy that explicitly covers it. Always take pre-authorization from the insurer, before the procedure, to avoid claim rejection.

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In summary, while LASIK is a transformative procedure, insurance coverage is not automatic. Understanding the terms of your policy in advance can help you make an informed financial decision and avoid surprises at the time of a claim.

Shilpa Arora is co-founder & COO of Insurance Samadhan

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