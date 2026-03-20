I am planning to undergo LASIK surgery to correct my eyesight. Will my health insurance policy cover this procedure? What are the rules and conditions I should be aware of?
Will health insurance cover LASIK surgery? Here’s what you need to know
SummaryMost health insurance plans in India don’t automatically cover LASIK, but exceptions exist. Here’s how medical necessity, limits and waiting periods determine your eligibility.
I am planning to undergo LASIK surgery to correct my eyesight. Will my health insurance policy cover this procedure? What are the rules and conditions I should be aware of?
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