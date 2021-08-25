My father and mother each held a 50% share in a property. My father died intestate 10 years ago. At that time, my brother asked my sister and I to sign a property transfer no-objection certificate (NOC) in our mother’s name. The sole purpose was to transfer the electricity and water bills to her name. But instead, he stealthily used the NOCs to mutate the shares of my sister and I in the property in my mother’s name. He also forged the signature of our maternal uncle as a witness in the indemnity bond submitted to the authorities. Later, my mother made a Will, leaving the whole property to my brother. What is our legal recourse?

—Name withheld on request

Without getting into the veracity and critical issues involved in your case, you must note that fraud vitiates everything. You may proceed against your brother by taking suitable civil and/or criminal action for forgery before the appropriate court of law and, therefore, to declare the NOC as null and void. Also, there is a possibility that the Will of the mother has also been signed under duress or coercion, which can be also challenged.

I am the nominee of my uncle’s (my mother’s brother) fixed deposit in a PSU bank. What are the documents that are required to claim the amount besides my identification document and his death certificate?

—Name withheld on request

Generally, banks require a legal heir certificate, indemnity bond along with the death certificate of the deceased. However, at times, the procedure followed by the banks may differ from bank to bank as also the region it is located. The transfer of the fixed deposit would also depend upon the fact of existence of a Will and the bequests therein.

Nomination is just a stop gap/interim arrangement and it is the Will that will govern the disposition of his assets.

Aradhana Bhansali is partner, Rajani Associates.

