Will Indian markets ride out global turmoil?6 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2022, 10:12 PM IST
- Adverse geopolitical developments, policy errors, steep energy and commodity prices will be the key challenges
The global economy is battling a historically high level of inflation, slowdown in growth and rising energy prices. In this current situation, experts feel India appears to be an oasis. According to a recent Morgan Stanley India report, there are drivers in place that will make India the world’s third-largest economy and stock market before the end of the decade.