Will Indian markets ride out global turmoil?

Investors shouldn’t look at which market outperformed in the past. Nobody can say for sure that a particular market that did not work well for 10 years will not go up in the next 10 years. However, right now we are saying that India has a better chance of going up, because as a destination it has improved a lot. Not so much because we have done very well, but when it comes to Europe or China, these countries are performing very badly and have disappointed investors.