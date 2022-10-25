Will Indian yields buck the global hawkish stance?

Unsurprisingly, in the past year, RBI has raised the policy rates by just 2.5%, as compared to an increase of 3.25% by the Fed. In fact, most economists expect RBI to go for fewer rate hikes than the US Fed. Moreover, RBI has in the past been more tolerant to rising inflation than the depreciating rupee. In the past 10 years, RBI has hiked rates only twice (barring 2022). The first time was in 2013, when India’s inflation was well above 9%. Yet, this high inflation did not push RBI to hike rates. It was the sharp rupee depreciation that led RBI to act swiftly and raise the rates. The second time was in 2018, when India’s inflation was well within the target of 6%. Thus, RBI did not have an incentive to raise rates to curtail inflation. Rather, a sudden slide in rupee prompted RBI to raise rates. Prof Jayanth Varma has, in the latest September RBI MPC minutes, noted that RBI has used interest rate hikes in the past to curtail rupee depreciation.