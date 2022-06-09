Will insurers cover hospitalization if corporate health plan renewal is delayed?

You should protect yourself from two possible scenarios. First, the said notice is a fraudulent one. You should find out about the whereabouts of the lawyer. You could also write an email to the customer care of the insurer to report this notice, and check for authenticity. Second, if the notice is genuine, you must check if there was a case involving misrepresentation by one of the executives of the insurer. You should check the acknowledgement note, you would have received at the time of surrender of the plan. If your papers are authentic, and you followed the due process, then insurer would have limited case against you. The fact that you had invested in another of the same insurer’s plan has no bearing on the case.