Will investing in bonds be made easier in India?
Summary
- The discomfort to invest in bonds is accentuated due to lack of information and illiquidity.
Indian investors love fixed income, and equity. Bonds, however, have not made the cut yet. The discomfort to invest in bonds is further accentuated due to lack of information and illiquidity. Having twin regulators at the helm— with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) supervising government bonds and market regulator Sebi overseeing corporate bonds—has not helped active market reforms. Even today, simple information like yield and interest— that is inbuilt but not paid —is not displayed at exchanges where small lots of bonds trade.