Will investing in bonds be made easier in India?

The comfort of deposits is a result of ease of transaction and low minimum amount. Currently, bonds have a starting face value denomination of ₹1,000. Regulators should attempt to bring down face value of every fixed income bond to ₹100. The next step would be to do away with multiple accounts and module registrations. Regulators should work to migrate to single issuance mode, preferably demat. India has one of the best market infrastructure that has been already tested and used extensively—a combination of trading, demat and bank accounts. These, along with a facility like ASBA (applications supported by blocked amount) can be used very efficiently to create ease of access.