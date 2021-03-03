Will it make sense to invest in VPF after changes in tax rules kick in?

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Many people invest in a voluntary provident fund (VPF) for their retirement corpus as it enjoys the same advantages as the employee’s provident fund (EPF). However, the government in Budget 2021 has proposed changes in the taxation of EPF which is likely to impact the attractiveness of VPF as well. The Budget proposed that employee contributions made to the EPF above ₹2.5 lakh would trigger taxability on the interest accrued on the amount above the threshold limit. Will it make sense to continue investing in VPF after this change, especially for those in the higher tax bracket?

Many people invest in a voluntary provident fund (VPF) for their retirement corpus as it enjoys the same advantages as the employee’s provident fund (EPF). However, the government in Budget 2021 has proposed changes in the taxation of EPF which is likely to impact the attractiveness of VPF as well. The Budget proposed that employee contributions made to the EPF above ₹2.5 lakh would trigger taxability on the interest accrued on the amount above the threshold limit. Will it make sense to continue investing in VPF after this change, especially for those in the higher tax bracket?

However, taxation rules for VPF are going to change once the new tax rules get kick in from 1 April. Experts believe VPF will continue to remain an attractive option given that its post-tax return will be better than many of the traditional fixed instruments such as bank fixed deposits. “VPF continues to be attractive in the current scheme of things as the interest rate on various other instruments have come down drastically. Even the tax-free bonds are giving a yield of 4.5% which is lower than the post-tax return of VPF," said Suresh Sadagopan, founder, Ladder7 Financial Advisories, a Sebi-registered investment adviser.

“In case there is a change in the interest rate scenario and yield starts going up one may look at other options," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“One can look at options depending on their risk profile. For conservative investors, gilt funds or constant maturity gilt funds or target date gilt/index funds would be a good option. But before that one must utilise the public provident fund (PPF) limit," said Naveen Julian Rego, registered investment advisor and certified financial planner.