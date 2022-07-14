Will ITR filing deadline for FY 2021-22 be extended? What tax experts say3 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2022, 08:55 AM IST
The ITR filing for the assessment year 2022-23 (AY23) is now available on the income tax e-filing
The ITR filing for the assessment year 2022-23 (AY23) is now available on the income tax e-filing
Listen to this article
The ITR filing deadline for FY 2021-2022 is July 31. However, it has been observed that a large number of taxpayers wait for the last moment to file their ITRs. Some taxpayers are even assuming that like the previous two years, the govt might extend the deadline this year too.