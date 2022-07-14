Will ITR filing deadline for FY 2021-22 be extended? What tax experts say

The nation is still recovering from the aftermath of an epidemic. Deadline for filing of ITR for FY 20-21 were extended as recent as 15th March 2022. Business men are striving hard to manage work and compliances balance. Professionals are also finding it difficult to comply with unending due dates. Data published by Income Tax Department shows that 99.20 lakhs ITR were filed in first week of July 2022 against approx 7.5 crores ITR to be filed till 31st July 2022. Given this scenario, it seems very improbable that approx 6.5 crore ITR will be filed within 21 days. Income Tax portal is also constantly riddled with technical glitches which were accepted even by department itself in a tweet. Unless the portal works smoothly and deadlines are extended by at least 1 month, it will be herculean task for taxpayers to comply with the deadline. So we are optimistic that Income Tax Department will take cognizance of the difficulties faced by the taxpayers as well as professionals and return filing date will be extended by at least one month.