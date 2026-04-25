Will Kevin Warsh cut rates as Fed chair? Should consumers anticipate immediate relief for mortgages, auto loans?

US President Donald Trump has signaled his expectation that his nominee for Federal Reserve chair will swiftly reduce interest rates upon taking office. However, consumers should not anticipate immediate relief for mortgages, auto loans, or business credit.
The likelihood of Kevin Warsh securing the chairmanship by May 15—when Jerome Powell’s term expires—surged Friday. This followed an announcement from U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro that she is dropping an investigation into Powell regarding his testimony on Fed building renovations.
Even if confirmed, Warsh faces significant obstacles to cutting rates, including surging gas prices fueling inflation and skepticism regarding his political autonomy. Furthermore, he must navigate a voting body of 11 other Fed policymakers, the majority of whom remain hesitant to ease policy.
During a Senate hearing Tuesday, Warsh vowed to remain independent from White House influence but offered few specifics on his monetary trajectory. While analysts suggest this caution was strategic, he bypassed an opportunity to build a public case for lower rates. Meanwhile, Trump’s public pressure continues unabated.
“Warsh’s stated outlook is much more consistent with an extended hold than additional cuts,” Aditya Bhave, head of US economics at BofA Securities, wrote in a client note.
Trump, meanwhile, has kept up the pressure. When asked last week on Fox Business whether he still expects interest rates to decline, Trump said, “when Kevin gets in, I do ... interest rates should be much lower.”
Rising inflation presents the primary barrier to rate cuts. Warsh, a former Fed governor (2006–2011), frequently advocated for lower rates last year while campaigning for the nomination. However, he has remained silent since his late January selection, particularly following the onset of the Iran war on February 28.
The conflict has driven oil and gas prices higher, pushing March inflation to a two-year peak of 3.3%—well above the Fed’s 2% target. Typically, the Fed maintains or increases its benchmark rate (currently approximately 3.6%) to suppress such inflationary spikes.
While the Fed cuts rates to stimulate growth and employment, recent data suggests the labor market may be stabilizing, potentially removing the urgency for a reduction. Fed Governor Christopher Waller, who supported a cut in January, recently indicated that 4.3% unemployment and rising inflation might require the Fed to "stand pat."
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also provided Warsh some political breathing room last week, stating he would understand if the Fed waited for "clarity" before acting. Current futures pricing indicates that Wall Street investors do not anticipate a rate cut until October 2027.
Ultimately, any pivot toward lower rates will depend on whether inflation cools and unemployment rises. Given the economy's recent volatility, the path forward remains highly uncertain.
Another challenge for Warsh is that he will be just one of 12 voters on the Fed's rate-setting committee, which meets eight times a year to decide on where to set its overnight interest rate.
Next week, at a meeting likely to be Powell's last, the monetary policy committee is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold.
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