Will Modi 3.0 government raise interest rates on PPF, SSY, and other small savings schemes for next quarter?
Interest rates on small savings schemes like PPF, SCSS, and NSC are under review by Modi 3.0 government
Will the Modi 3.0 government increase interest rates on small savings schemes scheduled for revision at the end of this month? Various schemes like Recurring Deposit (RD), Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), Mahila Samriddhi Saving Certificate, Kisan Vikas Patra, National Savings Certificate (NSC), and Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) have their interest rates due for review. The government determines the interest rates for these small savings schemes every quarter.