Will Modi govt raise interest rates of PPF, SSY, and other small savings schemes in 2024?
Small savings schemes are government-backed and virtually risk-free, offering assured returns on investment
Will Narendra Modi govt raise interest rates on small savings schemes that are due for revision at the end of this month? The interest rates of various other small savings schemes including Recurring Deposit (RD), Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), Mahila Samman Saving Certificate, Kisan Vikas Patra, National Savings Certificate. (NSC) and Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) are due for revision. The government decides the interest rates on small savings schemes every quarter. The interest rates of small savings schemes are due for revision on 30 December 2023. People are wondering whether the govt will hike the interest rate of PPF as they have remained unchanged since April 2020.