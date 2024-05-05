Will my capital gains below ₹5 lakh be taxed if I have no other income?
Capital gains arising from transfer of a long-term capital asset being equity share in a company or units of equity oriented mutual fund, shall be taxed at 10% on capital gains exceeding ₹1 lakh, if STT has been paid at the time of acquisition and transfer of such capital asset.
My taxable income is below the ₹5 lakh tax rebate limit. If I earn ₹4 lakh in long-term capital gains (LTCG) and have no income from any other source for the relevant financial, how will the gains be taxable?
—Name withheld on request
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message