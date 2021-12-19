I am working from India for a UAE-based employer who transfers my salary every month to my Indian savings bank account.

Am I liable to pay tax on this income at the end of financial year 2021-22?

—Shikher

As you have mentioned that you are working from India, it is assumed that you are/will be physically present in India for more than 181 days during the Indian financial year (FY) 2021-22 and qualify as a resident and ordinary resident (ROR) in India for the said FY, as per the conditions prescribed under the Indian tax laws.

Accordingly, as a resident and ordinary resident in India, you would be taxable in India on your global income, which would include the salary received by you in India from the UAE-based employer. Based on the limited facts available, it seems unlikely that you would be eligible for any benefits under the Double Tax Avoidance Agreement (the Treaty), subject to actual examination.

Considering the above, you would potentially be liable to pay tax in India on the salary received by you from the UAE-based employer at your applicable tax slab rates, net of any Indian taxes that may have been withheld at source by your employer.

Also, in case no/inadequate taxes have been withheld at source, you are required to discharge the Indian tax liability through the prescribed advance tax instalments during the FY itself (if applicable), in absence of which additional interest, as prescribed, would be payable along with the taxes due at the time of filing the Indian tax return.

I have been investing in stocks, which have substantially appreciated. In case I sell them, the profit will be subject to long-term capital gains.

If I invest the amount realized to buy land or a house, can I adjust it against the long-term capital gain?

—Randhir Patel

In relation to the long-term capital gains (LTCG) arising from the transfer of stocks, a roll-over exemption can be claimed under Section 54F of the Income Tax Act, 1961, towards investment of net sale consideration in purchase or construction of one residential house in India, subject to all the prescribed conditions and timelines. It may be noted that mere purchase of a plot of land without construction of a house on the same would not entitle you for the said exemption.

A few key conditions being that the house should have been purchased within a period of one year before or two years after the date of sale of stocks or constructed within a period of three years after the date of sale of stocks.

Also, you should not own more than one residential house, other than the proposed new house on the date of sale.

If the cost of the new house equals to or exceeds the net consideration on sale of stocks, the whole of such LTCG can be claimed exempt from tax. Else, the exemption would be limited to the same proportion as the cost of the new house bears to the net consideration on sale of stocks.

Parizad Sirwalla is partner and head, global mobility services, tax, KPMG India.

