Will my foreign income be taxed in India?

In relation to the long-term capital gains (LTCG) arising from the transfer of stocks, a roll-over exemption can be claimed under Section 54F of the Income Tax Act, 1961, towards investment of net sale consideration in purchase or construction of one residential house in India, subject to all the prescribed conditions and timelines. It may be noted that mere purchase of a plot of land without construction of a house on the same would not entitle you for the said exemption.